Mercedes Moné Discusses Her Presence In AEW Since She Joined The Company

TBS Champion and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné appeared on the Battleground podcast to talk about a number of topics, including her presence in AEW since she joined the company.

Moné said, “There’s always an opportunity to make Money, and ever since I came to AEW, money has just gone up. I know there is a list of women who are just dying to even be around my presence. I’m in my locker room right now, and I have a security guard out there, and there is a line.”

On the women waiting in line to talk to her:

“I have to be like, ‘Excuse me, wait, I have to talk to you guys first.’ Yes, there’s always an opportunity to make money. But I’m very busy, so just wait. I gotta watch you do some stuff first. “I gotta see you, I gotta see what you got.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)