Mercedes Mone Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

A new match has been scheduled for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

AEW had already confirmed that AEW International Champion Will Ospreay would face Rey Fenix during Chris Jericho’s TV Time with Guests Private Party. A new bout was added to the schedule overnight.

AEW President Tony Khan stated that Mercedes Mone would defend her TBS title against Zeuxis. Zeuxis is Stephanie Vaquer’s CMLL tag team partner, which is why the bout is happening.

Vaquer will defend the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship against Mone in a title-match at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view event on Sunday, June 30, at the UBS Arena in Elmont, NY.