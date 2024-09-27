Mercedes Moné Names Which Celebrity She Would Like To Team With

AEW TBS Champion and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné appeared on The Breakfast Club to talk about a number of topics, including which celebrity she would most like to team with.

Moné said, “I would like my tag team partner to be Nicki Minaj because I love her. Who would I love to wrestle? I might have to wrestle like a Kim Kardashian or even just Beyoncé to see if she can even throw it down. I would wrestle Beyoncé, the queen of it all. I would let her [beat me up]. I would let her do that. I would let her take the championship [laughs].”

You can check out Moné’s comments in the video below.

