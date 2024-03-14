Mercedes Moné On Wrestlers Having Several Options Of Where To Work

Newly-signed AEW star Mercedes Moné recently spoke with Evan T. Mack of the Kick Rocks Wrestling podcast on a number of topics including wrestlers having several options of where to work in today’s time period.

Moné said, “They should never think there is one place to go. They should never think that. I knew that from the beginning because wrestling is everywhere and wrestling is for everybody. I don’t think you should just like one company. You should open your eyes to so many things because your favorite wrestlers come from all different companies. They travel around the world to gain their craft so much more so they can make it to a top company. They wouldn’t be there without all these different places and promotions. They need that experience and growth so they can be the best.”

Moné also talked about people taking their fandom too far.

“When people go, ‘I only want to watch…’ First of all, we’re living too much on our phone and internet. Can we just go outside a little bit and then go back into your room, watch wrestling, change the channel, go to YouTube, watch your favorite show. Everybody is watching everybody.” “They watch it just to critique it. They hate to love it. Just love it. Have fun. It’s television. It’s entertainers putting their body on the line to entertain you, and you’re the one getting angry? ‘They should be in this company.’ You’re telling us what company we need to be in? What? You’re telling us what jobs we need to take?”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.