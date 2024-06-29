Mercedes Moné Shares Her Thoughts On The AEW Women’s Division

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné recently appeared on an episode of Josh Martinez’ Superstar Crossover podcast, where she talked about a number of topics including Skye Blue.

Moné said, “Skye Blue, working her butt off every single week. Anything that’s asked of her, she does, and more for the women in the locker room.”

On Mariah May:

“Mariah May used to be just a super fan. [She] took her butt, flew herself to Japan, went to STARDOM to learn and now, she’s just one of the greatest that we have on the roster. So, it’s just top to bottom [great]. These are all girls I’ve never wrestled with before. I just want them to have the brightest light and the brightest opportunity to show how great they are.”

On other stars in the AEW women’s division:

“I think Willow is such a superstar. I think she’s gonna be something so massive. She just has to keep on being herself. She’s so beautiful. We have so many amazing women. Toni Storm is killing it. Thunder Rosa has such a hunger and a fight for more. Kris Statlander is such a strong, powerful woman, used to be a stunt woman.”

You can check out Moné’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)