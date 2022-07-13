Mick Foley Files for Trademark Based on Mankind

WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley has continued to file trademark applications. Foley filed a trademark for the term, “Kindman.”

It is based on Mankind, who is possibly his most well-known character. On July 7, Foley submitted a request for the term through Michael E. Dockins, an attorney. This is how it is described:

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes. FIRST USE: 19850000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 19960700”

Foley filed for the trademark rights for the names of Cactus Jack and Dude Love.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Foley is under contract again with WWE as he recently signed a Legends deal with the company.