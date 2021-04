Mike Tyson was the special guest enforcer during the Chris Jericho vs. Dax Harwood match on the April 14th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite. Harwood’s partner Cash Wheeler attempted to use a bat on Jericho but Tyson punched out Wheeler. After Jericho won the match, he got on the mic and announced that Tyson was the newest member of the Inner Circle.