Missa Kate Recalls Being Backstage During Cocaine Spot At NWA Samhain

Indie star Missa Kate recently spoke with Fightful on a number of topics including being backstage at NWA Samhain 2023 for James Mitchell’s “cocaine” spot.

Kate said, “Dude, so here’s the thing, a story about that. I did not know that was happening. I didn’t know. I was backstage and freaking Sinister Minister comes back there and he has like all this stuff on his face and me being me, I was like, ‘Ha, you just do coke or something?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah,’ and I was like, ‘Wait, did you really?’ They were just like, ‘Yeah, we just like did the scene out there.’”

“I was like, ‘Hold on, hold on. Wait, I was joking. Are you continuing my joke or what am I missing here?’ So I found out by Sinister coming backstage with his was face all white. I was like, ‘Oh,’ and then I saw the clips later on because obviously they went viral all over. ‘NWA Does Coke.’”

You can check out Kate’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)