Missa Kate Signs With NWA

Indy talent Missa Kate has officially inked her first professional wrestling contract as it was announced that she has signed with the NWA.

Robert Anthony, who wrestles for the NWA as Cyon, announced the signing on social media.

My legacy will be helping others see their full potential. Congrats to @MissaKate11 on signing her first deal today as well! pic.twitter.com/V5hasGeNO0 — Robert Ego Anthony (@Egos1313) December 13, 2022

Missa Kate responded to the tweet and expressed her excitement.

Missa Kate made her NWA debut on December 4, 2021 on the Hard Times 2 PPV Pre Show. She has wrestled for the NWA regularly since her debut.

Her most recent match for the NWA was on December 10 and it was a victory over Marti Belle in the first round of the Champions Series which aired on NWA USA.

She has also made appearances on AEW Dark and AEW Dark Elevation.

Terms of her NWA deal were not disclosed.

This was the second signing in two days for the NWA as Joe Alonzo announced yesterday that he has signed with the NWA as well.