MJF Addresses Controversial Segment From This Week’s AEW Dynamite

In February 2022, MJF made an appearance on AEW Dynamite and opened up about being bullied by his football teammates as a child because he was Jewish. MJF stated the following:

“They’re holding rolls of quarters and all of them decided to throw the quarters at me as hard as they physically could, and they said ‘pick it up, Jew boy, pick it up.’”

There was a verbal exchange between MJF and members of Bullet Club Gold on the October 10th, 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite. Juice Robinson once revealed a roll of quarters with the word “FRIEDMAN” written on it and threatened to hit MJF with it.

The segment received criticism on social media for not just being antisemitic but also taking place during the ongoing Israel–Hamas war. After the segment aired, MJF wrote the following comment via Twitter/X:

“Tonight that piece of shit, Juice Robinson decided to bring up a story from my childhood that has left me scared. I’m glad he did. He brought awareness to something we’ve all gone through in one way, shape, or form in our lives. On behalf of anyone who’s ever been bullied for being different in any capacity. I look forward to leaving him scared too. I also look forward to this Thursday. #StandUpToJewishHate”