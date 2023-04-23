MJF And Sammy Guevara Have A Play Date For Their Cats (Photo), Rey Fenix Update

– As PWMania.com previously reported, Rey Fenix is taking a break from the ring to recover after being beaten up in recent weeks. Fenix’s break may not last long, according to an update. He’s currently scheduled to face Gringo Loco on May 6 at AAW in Chicago, IL.

– Following their new alliance on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF and Sammy Guevara arrange for their cats to have a play date.

Check out the photo from the “date” below: