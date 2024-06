All Elite Wrestling announced the lineup for the July 6th episode of Collision on TNT during Saturday night’s show.

It was announced that “The Salt Of The Earth” MJF will appear on the show, which is set to take place from Memphis, Tennessee. This is the only segment announced for the show, which takes place the weekend after Forbidden Door, where MJF will battle Hechicero in singles action.

