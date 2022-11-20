MJF Crowned AEW World Champion at Full Gear (Video)

Your new AEW world champion is MJF.

In the main event of Saturday evening’s Full Gear pay-per-view in his home state of New Jersey, The Salt of the Earth defeated Jon Moxley, scoring the winning pin-fall after William Regal slipped him the brass knuckles. The live audience was overjoyed that MJF had won, and even more so that Regal had betrayed his Blackpool Combat Club comrade.

At the age of 26, MJF becomes the company’s youngest world champion.

Click here for full AEW Full Gear results. Highlights from the match are below.

