MJF Cuts Promo After AEW Collision Went Off The Air (Video)

MJF defeated Kenny Omega to retain his AEW world title during this week’s edition of AEW Collision. After the show, MJF cut a promo and told fans the following:

“Without Kenny Omega, without The [Young] Bucks, without Cody Rhodes, and without Tony Khan, he might be a f***** mark but he is a visionary, All Elite Wrestling does not exist. Therefore, your world champion, Maxwell Jacob Friedman does not exist.

I still don’t know what I’m gonna do for the bidding war of 2024. But what I do know is that when I get the opportunity to wrestle the Best Bout Machine Kenny Omega, it tends to sway my opinion a little bit.”