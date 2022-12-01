MJF Debuts New World Championship Belt On AEW Dynamite (Photos)

There is a new world championship title belt in All Elite Wrestling.

In his first television appearance since capturing the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley, thanks to an assist from William Regal and a pair of brass knuckles, Maxwell Jacob Friedman unveiled a new title belt to kick off his championship reign.

MJF was introduced on the show by the aforementioned Regal, and spoke for the first time since winning the title in the biggest victory of his pro wrestling career at the AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view earlier this month.

Friedman would go on to debut a new AEW World Championship title belt live in the ring on AEW Dynamite in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday night before savagely attacking Regal and sending him out of the arena in an ambulance.

Check out photos of MJF’s new AEW World Championship title belt via the tweet embedded below courtesy of PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709).

For those who missed this week’s AEW on TBS television program, check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results – November 30, 2022.