MJF “Likes” Report on Vince McMahon Making Him an Offer to Sign With WWE

MJF is still a hot topic following AEW Double Or Nothing Weekend, where he missed Saturday’s Fan Fest due to persistent disagreements with the company and AEW President Tony Khan, just hours before losing to Wardlow in the pay-per-view opener. MJF arrived at the arena during the pre-show, then left immediately after being stretchered out of the ring.

On Wednesday evening, fans on Twitter spotted that MJF “liked” a message that quoted PWTorch editor Wade Keller, who commented on how WWE officials perceive MJF.

“One source in WWE told me that MJF is seen as such a commodity that his recent and tractable behavior on and off-air with AEW wouldn’t deter Vince McMahon from making him a lucrative offer,” the Keller quote stated.

As of this writing, the tweet is still included under MJF’s “Likes,” as shown in the screenshot below.

Based on an in-depth report from Keller, we have reported on various behind-the-scenes updates on MJF and AEW, including his pay and what former WWE superstars are making. You check out the complete report by clicking here.

Regarding WWE and MJF, it’s no secret that WWE is interested in the rising talent, whose AEW contract expires on January 1, 2024. MJF has indicated interest in perhaps joining WWE, but has also stated that by 2024, he would be wrestling where the money is.

MJF allegedly met with Khan on Tuesday night, but no word on how the meeting went, if it happened at all.

As PWMania.com previously reported, MJF cut an incredible promo addressing all of the controversy from last weekend surrounding his contract conflicts with company President Tony Khan on Dynamite. You can check out the complete report, including uncensored footage by clicking here.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.