MJF Mocks Hulk Hogan After Feeling AEW All In Love, Update On MJF’s Pickles

On the Zero Hour pre-show for Sunday’s AEW All In event, Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF defeated Aussie Open to capture the ROH World Tag Team Titles. The main event was MJF retaining the AEW World Title over Cole, and the show ended with the tag team celebrating together and remaining friends.

After the show, MJF took to X/Twitter to express his gratitude, as he appeared to be overwhelmed by the outpouring of support.

“All in. All love. Thank you,” he wrote.

Today, The Salt of the Earth tweeted another All In spoof of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. Because The Hulkster frequently exaggerates certain things, such as attendance figures, MJF tweeted about performing in front of 81 million fans at London’s Wembley Stadium on Sunday, rather than the 81,000 announced by AEW. He continued the parody by incorporating a photo from his main event celebration.

“I’ll never forget the night I wrestled in front of 81 million Devil worshipers, Brother. When I walked to the back the king of England told me I was the greatest AEW champion of all time and he knighted me on the spot. Kangaroo kicks and Double Clotheslines. Those were the days,” he wrote.

In a related development, Kaylin & Kaylin Pickles has relaunched their MJF line with a few new flavors. Better Than Your Dill, Jalapeno, and I’m Just Better (bread and butter chips) are now available. Individual jars are $25 each, but a three-jar bundle for $70, or a three-jar bundle with a “That’s A Great F*cking Pickle” hat, is available.

MJF tweeted the photo seen below and wrote, “3 new flavors. We’re live pal!!! Get yourself a championship Pickle!!!!!!!”

MJF collaborated with Kaylin & Kaylin earlier this year after eating pickles and answering questions at the post-Revolution media scrum, which inspired the line on the hat. MJF announced his new limited edition pickles were available from the popular, but young, Kaylin & Kaylin company on the April 26 edition of AEW Dynamite. Their pickles are always in short supply. MJF’s pickles are available for pre-order and will ship within one month, as seen in the Instagram post below. The supply is limited and will run out.

