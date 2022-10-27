MJF Reportedly Doesn’t Want to Turn Babyface

Since his return to AEW programming at the conclusion of the All Out pay-per-view event, MJF has been cheered by fans in attendance at AEW events.

He has done some heel things in his promos, but he has also been a babyface in other situations. Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite was an example of his character’s back and forth, as he told Renee Paquette to shut up during a promo for his Full Gear match with AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley.

However, he was attacked by The Firm on the show, indicating that he is a full-fledged babyface, though this could be a swerve. As the promotion’s top star, MJF has a lot of say over what he does on AEW programming.

Dave Meltzer stated on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that MJF does not want to be a babyface.

“People are dying for a super over babyface. That’s what the business is really missing that babyface that gets that kind of reaction, and if you got one, then don’t turn him heel. I know he doesn’t want to be a babyface. I know he wants to be a heel.”

Meltzer later added, “Again, the time to turn him heel is the time to turn him heel not when you want to do it. Not like Ric Flair, who would turn babyface, get super over, draw ratings, and then Ric Flair would sit there and go, ‘I don’t want to be a babyface, turn me heel.’ It was a mistake so many times.”

