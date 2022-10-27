MJF Seemingly Turns Babyface on AEW Dynamite, Attacked by The Firm

MJF cut a promo on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, stating that he will not use the Dynamite Diamond ring when he challenges Jon Moxley for the AEW world title at Full Gear. Furthermore, MJF stated that if The Firm ever attacked Moxley, Stokely Hathaway would be fired.

The Firm attacked Moxley after he defended his title in the main event. MJF appeared on stage, undecided about what to do, but ultimately came through for Moxley. The Firm attacked MJF after he fired Hathaway. MJF was chokeslammed through the timekeeper’s table by W. Morrissey.

Unless this turns out to be a swerve, MJF will not have assistance from The Firm at Full Gear when he challenges Moxley for the World Title.

