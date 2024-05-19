Bryan Danielson Told By Doctors He Needs Surgery Soon

“The American Dragon” will soon need to go under the knife.

In a digital exclusive released after the AEW Saturday night double-header on TNT, which featured new taped episodes of AEW Collision and AEW Rampage from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, Bryan Danielson revealed he has been told by doctors that he will need surgery “pretty soon.”

Danielson confirmed the unfortunate news in a backstage digital exclusive segment after he and the FTR duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler defeated the team of “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer and The Righteous team of Dutch and Vincent in Trios action in the main event of the 5/18 episode of AEW Collision.

After the bout, the heel trio would attack the baby face trio, which are set to represent Team AEW alongside Darby Allin against The Elite at Anarchy in the Arena at AEW Double Or Nothing 2024. The attack left Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler ‘injured’ as the show went off the air, despite Daniel Garcia’s attempted rescue.

“Somebody paid a price to take out FTR, to take out me before Anarchy In The Arena,” Danielson began in the post-show digital exclusive. “We know exactly who it is. No, I hurt my neck real bad. Then I’m wrestling Will Ospreay. I go to give him a Frankensteiner off the top rope. I’ve never had this happen to me. Dude lands right on his feet. I go straight down on my head, and then later in the match, right before he pins me, he hits me with a storm driver. I got shooting pains down my arm. I’m at home and I have to go get MRIs. I have a compression of the nerve root at C6, C7, and C7, T1. I’ve got this shooting pain that’s running down my arm that won’t go away. The doctor is telling me that pretty soon I’m going to have to have surgery. The only way I can hold out, the only way that I can hold out is if I can keep the strength in my right hand. Right now it’s still there. I have the shooting pain, but I’ve still got the strength. So I plan on staying at home, recovering, doing physical therapy. I’m watching Dynamite, and I see the Young Bucks, and the elite, pile drive Tony Khan. The guy who started this company. The guy who, if he weren’t here, this company wouldn’t even exist. I watched that and I was angry, mad as hell.”

Danielson continued, “Then I watched the next week, as they took out Kenny Omega. hospitalized him when he’s already sick, when he’s already hurt. You were supposed to change the world together. Together. That’s how I know you guys say you’re good Christian boys, but you guys are evil. Because who turns their back on their best friend like that? That’s when I realized I can’t stay at home anymore. I can’t rehab anymore. I have to come back and I have to fight. I have to fight for AEW because I love this place. You guys say you want to change the world. You won’t even show up on a Saturday. They only want to work one day a week and they want to run this place. Anybody, oh, heaven forbid, anybody stand up to them. Heaven forbid anybody stand up and say what I just said, that they’re lazy, that they only want to work one day a week. Then they put a price on our heads. Go ahead. Put a price on my head. I’ve had a lot of people a lot stronger than you, a lot more powerful than you put prices on my head. I’m still… Here. Anarchy in the arena. You guys better come for a fight. I’m gonna tell you exactly what I’m gonna do. Young Bucks, Jack Perry, even Okada, I’m gonna spit in your face. Cause I used to respect you and I don’t respect you anymore.”

Check out the digital exclusive segment featuring Bryan Danielson via the video embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.