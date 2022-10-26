AEW Dynamite Results – October 26, 2022

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia for this week’s edition of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, AEW Dynamite.

On tap for tonight’s AEW Dynamite is Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara, Jamie Hayter vs. Riho, FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Swerve In Our Glory (Shane “Swerve” Strickland & Keith Lee) in a title eliminator, The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta), as well as the latest from MJF and a main event of Jon Moxley (c) vs. Penta El Zero M for the AEW World Title.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results for Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (10/26/2022)

This week’s show kicks off with the usual theme song and accompanying video and then we shoot inside the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA.

We hear the commentators welcome us to the show and then we shoot down to the ring for our opening action.

Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Wheeler Yuta

From there, the commentators run down the lineup for tonight and send us to Justin Roberts, who begins the introductions for our opening contest, which features Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia taking on Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta in tag-team action.

“The Ocho” and Garcia from the J.A.S. make their way out and Tony Schiavone points out that Jericho has Floyd the baseball bat with him for this one. Out next, accompanied by William Regal, is Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta from the Blackpool Combat Club.

Regal heads to the ring while Castagnoli and Yuta make their way to the ring for our opening contest. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our first match of the evening here on AEW Dynamite.

Castagnoli and Jericho go face to face to start this one off. Jericho quickly tags out and in comes Garcia. Castagnoli handles him early on and then tags in Yuta, who picks up where he left off, taking it to the J.A.S. member.

We see Castagnoli working over Jericho in a hold with elbows while Yuta does the same with Garcia right next to him. As this is going on, Jake Hager gets involved. Yuta and Garcia continue the action as the legal men in the ring and then Castagnoli tags in and works over Garcia with some follow-up offense.

As Castagnoli continues to dominate, we see Jericho tag in. He beats on the leader of the J.A.S. as well until finally Hager hops on the apron to provide the distraction again.

While that is going on, we see Jericho hit a well-timed leap off the middle rope in the corner for a dropkick that connects on Castagnoli on the apron outside of the ropes. After this spot, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Garcia working over Castagnoli in the ring just as the former ROH Champion starts to shift the momentum into his favor. He hits a big suplex on Garcia that buys him some time.

He goes to make the tag but Jericho runs across and knocks out Yuta so he has no one to tag. He goes for a Codebreaker attempt but Claudio avoids it. Jericho goes for the Walls of Jericho but he avoids that, too.

Castagnoli blasts Jericho with a big shot and this buys him some time to make the move to his corner where he finally makes the much-needed tag to Yuta. The fans in Norfolk pop big for Yuta and chant his name upon him getting the hot tag.

Yuta comes into the ring off the top-rope with a big splash into a near fall attempt. He knocks Garcia out to the floor and then hoists Jericho up for a big slam into a pin attempt for another close two count.

We see the action continue in the ring. Jericho hits a codebreaker for a near fall. Yuta then hits a big running flipping splash to the floor, taking out Garcia and the team of Matt Menard and Angelo Parker. Claudio then hoists Garcia over his shoulders and does the spin to Jericho while holding Garcia on his back as well. The crowd gives that a standing ovation.

Castagnoli continues hitting high spots all over the ring and at ringside to keep the crowd on fire straight into the finish, which sees him score the pin fall on Jericho in the center of the ring. Very, very good opening match here on this week’s Dynamite.

Winners: Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta