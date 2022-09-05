MJF Returns at AEW All Out and Confronts New World Champion CM Punk

MJF has made his way back to AEW.

Since his epic promo at the Dynamite in Los Angeles in May, where he called out AEW President Tony Khan for not paying him as much as the former WWE talents he brings in before calling his boss a f***ing mark, The Scum of the Earth has been absent from the company.

At All Out, a masked man competed in the Casino Ladder match and revealed himself to be the Joker. He went on to win the match with the assistance of Stokely Hathaway and his new faction, which included the Gunn Club, W. Morrissey, Ethan Page, and other individuals. After the main event, in which saw CM Punk recapture the AEW world title for the second time, MJF revealed himself. MJF stared Punk and then gestured that he will be coming for the belt.

Click here for complete AEW All Out results. Here are highlights from the segment: