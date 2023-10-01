MJF Says Christian Cage Is Doing Best Work Of His Career Right Now In AEW

Christian Cage is on a hot streak right now in All Elite Wrestling.

Tony Khan has made it clear in recent interviews that he feels the reigning TNT Champion has been doing some of the best work of his legendary career in recent months.

Joining the list of those singing the praises of one of the top heels in AEW right now is the AEW World Champion and one-half of the ROH World Tag-Team Champions, Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

MJF spoke with Wrestle Purists for an in-depth interview to promote tonight’s AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 premium live event, and during the discussion, “The Devil” offered high praise for Cage.

“There is Christian Cage, who I think is a schmuck, however, in my opinion, this is the best he’s been in his entire career,” MJF said. “When I say that, it’s not hyperbolic. You know I’m right. Let’s think about how long Christian has been in the wrestling world.”

Friedman continued, “This is his best work, and he’s about to go in there with Darby Allin. Have I beaten Darby with a headlock takeover twice? Absolutely, but I’m the best wrestler in the world. That’s not a fair comparison. Darby Allin is hands down, one of the most enigmatic and insane professional wrestlers in the history of the sport. Those two guys are going to go at for the TNT belt.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.