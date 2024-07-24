MJF Says That He’s Better Than Ric Flair And AEW Is “Boring” Without Him

MJF discussed his triumph over Will Ospreay to become the new AEW International champion in an interview with SI.com.

“I’m on the Stairmaster every day for two hours. That’s the difference between me and Will Ospreay. I’m a real athlete. He’s a f—— gymnast. There’s a reason that after my match, Ric Flair posted a side-by-side comparison photo. I’m Ric Flair incarnated–and with all due respect to Ric, better.”

“I’ve been carrying this company for five years on my back. People need MJF. It’s that simple. This company needs MJF. Fortunately, they’ve got me. What’s this company without MJF? It’s boring. This is the most people have talked about my company in months. Thank me later. If you’re not going to give me my just due now, you’ll have to when it’s all said and done.”