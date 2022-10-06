MJF Seemingly Turns Face on AEW Dynamite (Video)

It would appear that MJF is making the transition to a babyface, or at the very least, AEW is strongly teasing it.

MJF wrestled Wheeler Yuta in an outstanding match that was broadcast Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite. Following the match, Yuta insisted that MJF shake his hand and congratulate him on his victory. It appeared that MJF was about to shake his hand, but then Lee Moriarty from The Firm appeared behind Yuta and attacked him.

MJF yelled at Moriarity and said, “I didn’t tell you to do that!” Moriarity was confused by MJF’s response. It appeared that MJF was genuinely annoyed by the fact that Yuta had been attacked. William Regal walked out to the ring armed with brass knucks to confront MJF before anything else could take place. The segment came to an end with no further physical activity.

Excalibur mentioned that MJF and Yuta have a history together dating back seven years. They have known each other in real life for a number of years, and they have actually wrestled against each other in the independent scene in the past.

Since his return at All Out, fans have been cheering for MJF, and it appears that AEW might be playing into that.

