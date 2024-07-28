MJF Sends A Message To Templario Ahead Of AEW American Championship Match

AEW American Champion MJF appeared on an episode of CMLL on July 26 and sent a message to Templario, the #1 Contender for his AEW American Championship, ahead of their championship matchup at the CMLL Viernes Espectacular event on August 2nd.

MJF said, “That’s right, baby. Look at that gorgeous belt. It’s perfect. Templario, congratulations, buddy. Congratulations, you have won a tournament at the biggest opportunity at the biggest opportunity of all time. That is what you have earned yourself, my friend. You have earned yourself a shot at the best title in the world, the American Championship, but more importantly, you’ve earned yourself a brush with greatness with the greatest wrestler on God’s green earth, Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Templario, I’ve heard great things. I’ve heard you’re a freak athlete. If I’m being honest, I’m sure it was all lies. I mean, let’s face it. I do love, however, when I travel to Mexico. I love to have a fiesta. Arriba! It’s fun, yeah. But if I’m being honest, the real reason I love going to Mexico is because I get to wrestle luchadors, and the reason I love to wrestle luchadors is because when I get in that ring, it ain’t a fiesta, baby. It’s a siesta. I mean, it’s easy pickings. All of you luchadores, you’re slow, you’re plodding, you’re dumb, your masks look stupid. It’s the easiest time of my life, and then afterwards. I’m gonna have myself some great food. You guys have good food. Granted, our food is better, but it’s fine, it’s fine. I am excited, Templario, to give this opportunity of a lifetime. August 2nd, you, my friend, are going to get to wrestle an American hero, and for that, Templario, and for the fact I’m probably gonna beat you in five seconds, you’ll get to go home nice and quick to your family, and you can thank me later.”

You can check out MJF’s comments below.

MJF LE MANDA MENSAJE A TEMPLARIO #CMLL pic.twitter.com/7B4tYOYv4u — Héroe Del Distrito (@HeroeDelDistrit) July 27, 2024



