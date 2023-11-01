MJF Successfully Achieves All-Time Record In AEW

The transformation of the MJF character has been a highlight of Tony Khan’s appointment as AEW President.

MJF is an old-school heel for the majority of his run. He doesn’t want to be a fan-favorite heel, but rather one that fans despise and are willing to see “beat up.” He brings his act with him everywhere he goes, including social media.

That changed when he was placed in a program with Adam Cole, which resulted in MJF becoming a tweener and then a total babyface.

MJF won the World Title from Jon Moxley at Full Gear a year ago, and has since defended it against Bryan Danielson in an Iron Man match at Revolution, Hiroshi Tanahashi at Forbidden Door, Ethan Page, Adam Cole at All In, and Samoa Joe.

On Wednesday, MJF broke Kenny Omega’s record for the longest-reigning AEW champion, surpassing his 346-day reign.

This was used as a storyline by AEW in the build-up to MJF defeating Omega on Collision last Saturday.