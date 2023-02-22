MLW Confirms AKIRA Signing

A top international talent has indeed signed on the dotted line with Major League Wrestling.

This week, the pro wrestling promotion issued a press release to confirm the signing of international pro wrestling veteran AKIRA.

MLW.com released the following announcement to confirm the news.

AKIRA signs with MLW

Major League Wrestling today announced the signing of AKIRA, as MLW looks to expand its roster, with the arrival of its new hit series, MLW UNDERGROUND on REELZ.

AKIRA is a new breed of fighter.

Marrying Catch Wrestling and the Deathmatch fighting style, a seemingly unholy matrimony, AKIRA has brought together Inokiism and the crazy deathmatch stigmata of Jun Kasai. He calls this dangerous blend of fighting “CATCH x DEATH”.

On a blood-splattered journey of violence and education, AKIRA has traveled to every corner of combat sports, from the world of glass and barbed wire to battling in martial arts and catch-as-catch-can. Earning an underground rep for being a dangerous combatant with an unusual ability to endure pain and convert it into momentum to triumph in battle, AKIRA is 1000% fearless.

AKIRA’s goal is to become the best in the world, defy those that held him back, and showcase a new era of fighter with a new way. The AKIRA way.

AKIRA will next compete in MLW April 6 in New York City and April 8 in Philadelphia. For more information visit: http://www.MLWtickets.com.