Montez Ford Addresses the Possibility of Street Profits Being Split Up

Montez Ford recently spoke with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling prior to WWE Money in the Bank.

During the discussion, Ford discussed the potential of WWE splitting up The Street Profits as well as other topics.

Ford’s potential as a singles star has drawn the attention of WWE management, who have pushed for him to end his partnership with Angelo Dawkins. Here are the highlights:

The Draft possibly causing a split for the team:

“If the draft happens and they, you know, we’re forced to go our separate ways, we’re definitely going to keep that support there. Keep bringing it 100 percent. I know as a kid, speaking for myself, I’ve always had dreams of being a WWE World Champion.”

His dream of becoming WWE Champion:

“That dream just never fades away man. You know, when you’re here, I feel like if you’re not trying to be the guy or the team, then what are you here for? You know besides the money. But still at the same time, like you want to create a legacy.”

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more. You can watch the interview below: