Moose Comments On His X-Division Title Win On TNA iMPACT

Top TNA star Moose defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey this past Thursday night on iMPACT to become the new X-Division Champion. Moose took to his Twitter (X) account to comment on his huge win.

Moose wrote, “OPTION C is one pretty much saying that the X Division Championship isn’t as important as the TNA World Championship.

Well it’s time to change that f**king narrative. I’m going to make the X Division Title the most important and prestigious Title in @ThisIsTNA.

TRUST THE F***ING SYSTEM

FACE OF THE FRANCHISE”

