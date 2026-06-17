More Details On Sami Callihan’s Departure From TNA, Callihan Comments

Sami Callihan’s tenure with TNA Wrestling has come to a close.

On Wednesday, Callihan shared that he had anticipated a call about being promoted to head the company’s creative team. Instead, the call he received informed him that his run with TNA was ending.

Sources from both the talent roster and behind-the-scenes staff describe Callihan as someone who earned considerable respect in his backstage capacity as a producer and agent. For months, several wrestlers reportedly pushed for him to join the creative team, seeing him as a valuable contributor to the company’s direction.

After stepping away from in-ring competition last year, Callihan took on a broader role within the organization, moving beyond production and talent relations into marketing. He became a key figure in TNA’s merchandise comeback, with sources noting that he handled the design and production of most of the company’s merchandise over the past year. This put his footprint on the company well beyond what happened on screen or behind the curtain.

While his time with TNA has ended, Callihan isn’t stepping away from wrestling. He’ll continue running and producing shows for his independent promotion, Pro Wrestling Revolver.

Callihan released the following statement regarding the news:

Thought I was getting called today to be offered a position in creative… nope. I’ve parted ways with TNA. Oh well… onward to the next adventure. Check out my company @PWRevolver pic.twitter.com/Se0Bc66t0O — Sami Callihan (@TheSamiCallihan) June 17, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)