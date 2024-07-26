More Names Confirmed For NWA 76

NWA (the National Wrestling Alliance) announced that company President Billy Corgan, Natalia Markova, Bryan Idol, Ella Envy, Baron Von Storm, Reka Tehaka, Taylor Rising, La Rosa Negra, announcer Kyle Davis and more are set to appear at their NWA 76 event, which will take place on Saturday, August 31st in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

You can check out NWA’s full announcement below.

Nine More Stars Announced For ‘NWA 76’ August 31 in Philly

With the National Wrestling Alliance’s biggest Signature Live Event of the year just weeks away, the list of stars appearing at NWA 76 grows by the day!

The NWA unleashes a flood of talent announcements for August 31 in Philadelphia. NWA President William Patrick Corgan, Natalia Markova, Bryan Idol, Ella Envy, Baron Von Storm, Reka Tehaka, Taylor Rising, La Rosa Negra, announcer Kyle Davis and more will be at the 2300 Arena.

“To me, it’s a no-brainer for the National Wrestling Alliance — the most legendary promotion in wrestling today — to celebrate its anniversary at one of the most iconic venues in pro wrestling history,” says Idol, who is both an NWA in-ring competitor and the company’s National Promoter.

“Philly is and always has been such an awesome pro wrestling city,” Idol continues. “NWA 76 brings the National Wrestling Alliance back to the 2300 Arena for the first time in 30 years, and I can’t wait to be part of it.”

To date, the following NWA talent are also confirmed for NWA 76:

— NWA Women’s World Champion Kenzie Paige

— NWA World Tag Team Champions Blunt Force Trauma (Damage and Carnage, with manager Aron Stevens)

— NWA Women’s World Tag Team Champions The King Bees (Danni Bee & Charity King)

— The Southern Six (2024 Crockett Cup winners Kerry Morton and Alex Taylor, “Thrillbilly” Silas Mason and NWA legend Ricky Morton)

— 2023 Crockett Cup winners Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch

— The Immortals (Odinson & Kratos)

— “HollyHood” Haley J of Netflix series The Wrestlers

— Kayla Rossi

— NWA Announce Team Joe Galli & Danny Deals

NWA 76 is being filmed for future broadcasts on the National Wrestling Alliance’s flagship Tuesday program NWA Powerrr. Tickets to the anniversary spectacular are on sale now.

Continue to check NationalWrestlingAlliance.com for daily roster updates, NWA 76 announcements and more.