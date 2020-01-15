More On AEW’s TV Deal and How Much It’s Worth

Regarding AEW’s television contract being extended, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that the deal is worth $175 million which would be just under $45 million per year. TNT has the option to renew in 2024 at a significantly increased price and the deal will make AEW profitable for the next several years.

Regarding a new series, Meltzer noted the following:

“When the new show launches, the Wednesday tapings would expand and also include matches taped for the streaming show Dark which is not going away. This means there will be four hours a week of the product, allowing more time to showcase more talent, which has been limited by the current format.”