More Trouble Within The Bloodline Teased on WWE SmackDown (Video)

WWE appears to be hinting at more trouble within The Bloodline.

During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa celebrated their Survivor Series victory.

Jimmy and Jey Uso honored Zayn for his effort and loyalty at Survivor Series. The camera then focused on Sikoa standing apart from The Usos and Zayn before they were interrupted by The Brawling Brutes. It should also be noted that Sikoa has not been making the “1” gesture.

Many people believe that The Bloodline will attack Sami at some point, but there will also appear to be a storyline twist involving Sikoa.

You can check out a clip from the segment below: