Multiple Former Multi-Time Champions Set To Return At TNA Against All Odds

According to PWInsider, TNA Wrestling is planning to bring back at least two former multi-time champions at the upcoming Against All Odds pay-per-view. The event will take place on Friday, June 6, 2025, at the Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona, and will stream live on TNA+ and TrillerTV.

While the identities of the returning stars have not yet been confirmed, the report states that both individuals are former champions with multiple title reigns in TNA history, signaling major potential surprises for the event.

The Against All Odds card is already stacked with several championship matches and high-stakes bouts:

TNA World Championship Match: The reigning champion (to be determined following the June 3rd NXT clash between Trick Williams and Mike Santana) will defend the title against Elijah.

TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Lee Ying Li

TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The Nemeth Brothers (Nick & Ryan Nemeth) (c) vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)

Joe Hendry vs. Frankie Kazarian

Director of Authority Match: Santino Marella vs. Robert Stone – Winner becomes the official on-screen TNA Director of Authority

In addition, TNA Wrestling will host a television taping the following night on Saturday, June 7th, also at the Mullett Arena.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com as more details emerge regarding the identities of the returning champions and full Against All Odds coverage.