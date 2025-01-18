MVP Acknowledges The End Of His In-Ring Career Is Near

MVP has acknowledged that the end of his in-ring career is approaching, sharing the news on social media following his AEW in-ring debut during this week’s Dynamite: Maximum Carnage.

MVP teamed with Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley in a trios match, securing a victory over Mark Briscoe and Private Party. This marked MVP’s first televised match since July 2022, as well as his first AEW match. In 2024, he also competed in a Bloodsport match for GCW against Josh Barnett. Since joining AEW, MVP has primarily worked as the manager for Benjamin and Lashley.

Taking to Instagram, MVP reflected on his longevity in wrestling and shared a clip from his Dynamite match:

“Vintage MVP!!!! 2025 and I’m still BALLIN!!! The clock is ticking on my in-ring career. I don’t have much time left. But I promise to give you everything I’ve got until I finally reach the final match. 🫡”

MVP’s message highlights his commitment to delivering memorable performances as he approaches the twilight of his wrestling career. Fans will undoubtedly cherish the remaining moments of his time in the ring as he continues to leave his mark on AEW.