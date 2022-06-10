MVP Reacts to Reports of a Heated Confrontation With Chris Jericho

WWE’s MVP responded to a report about a heated confrontation he had with AEW’s Chris Jericho at a hotel in mid-May following the AEW Dynamite taping in Houston.

As PWMania.com previously reported, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, MVP and Jericho had a confrontation inside the hotel where AEW performers were staying after the Dynamite show on May 18 in Houston, Texas, where MVP sometimes stays. According to reports, the incident occurred at 1am local time, following the Dynamite filming earlier that night.

Jericho was reportedly talking to Matt Hardy when MVP arrived. They allegedly exchanged words, but most people were unaware of what was going on and assumed MVP was joking about until it became evident that he wasn’t.

MVP issued an update on Twitter this afternoon, claiming that some of the previously reported details were incorrect.

“Even when they get the story right, they get the details wrong. Gotta love the dirt sheets. [smirking face emoji],” MVP wrote.

MVP did not clarify on the specifics to which he was referring.

In November 2020, there was a public falling out between Jericho and MVP on Twitter. The Observer also mentioned that MVP and Jericho “had a falling out” over something that “happened 18 months ago.” There’s no confirmation that the tweets are what led to the confrontation at the hotel in May.

As of this writing, Jericho has not publicly commented on the incident, but we will keep you updated.

