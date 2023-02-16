MVP Says Carmelo Hayes Reminds Him of a Younger Version of Himself

WWE star MVP recently spoke with Josh Martinez of Superstar Crossover for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, MVP praised WWE NXT star Carmelo Hayes.

Hayes has been pushed hard in NXT as the North American Champion, and it appears that WWE is gearing up for him to challenge NXT Champion Bron Breakker for the title at Stand & Deliver on WrestleMania Goes Hollywood weekend.

MVP said, “There’s a young man down in NXT who, unless you’re watching NXT you might not be familiar with him but a young man named Carmelo Hayes. Carmelo and Trick [Williams] are a couple of guys, they’re pretty tight, MVP stated. “I always say Carmelo reminds me of a young MVP. The presence, the swagger, the confidence, and he’s somebody I would like to work with in the future, hopefully.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)