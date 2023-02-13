MVP Reveals His Mount Rushmore of Wrestling Managers, Talks About Learning From Paul Heyman

MVP was asked about his Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling managers while speaking with Josh Martinez of Superstar Crossover.

This is an opinionated question, similar to the Mount Rushmore of wrestling questions, in which wrestlers list their top four all-time wrestlers. It is for managers in this case.

MVP has spent the majority of his current WWE tenure as a manager. During Bobby Lashley’s first WWE Title reign during the COVID-19 pandemic, he was by his side.

This topic was brought up when he recalled his diss track against Bobby Lashley. Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, Paul Heyman, Gary Hart, and Jim Cornette were among those he named.

“Well, in my opinion, the greatest of all time, the man who I try to pattern myself after and who I was lucky enough to meet and have some interaction with early in my career, Bobby “The Brain” Heenan. As a matter of faction, in by diss track to Lashley, I even said, ‘Even though your name is Bobby, I got brains like Heenan.’ I think Bobby Heenan was the best to do because he was incredibly quick witted. So sharp. He had an incredible mind for the game, and you know, most people are familiar with his later career they don’t realize that he was also a wrestler and as a manger, he would get in there and could take bumps as we say in the industry and that’s where I’m at right now.”

MVP mentioned being under Paul Heyman’s learning tree.

“I think Paul Heyman today is everything Bobby Heenan was minus the bumps. I hold up Bobby Heenan in the highest regard.”

MVP continued, “Mount Rushmore of managers, probably the late Gary Hart. I think Gary Hart had a big influence on me when I was younger because he always had the foreign guys…and his promos were very good. And again, being a Florida guy, I’d have to go with Sir Oliver Humperdink……Now that I think about it, man…I’d have to remove Humperdink and add [Jim] Cornette.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)