MVP on Vince McMahon’s Decision to Break Up The Hurt Business and Pushing for Reunion

Early in 2021, WWE scrapped The Hurt Business (Bobby Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin) despite their success during the COVID-19 pandemic. They kept Lashley and MVP together because MVP was Lashley’s manager until that relationship ended.

MVP, Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin have been featured in Raw segments together over the past few months, indicating that WWE is teasing a possible reunion of the faction. MVP has also been asking how Lashley is doing.

MVP was asked by Josh Martinez of Superstar Crossover about Vince McMahon’s decision to separate the group.

“Vince McMahon makes decisions and that’s way above my pay grade. The decision that he made. Why did he choose to do it? I have no idea. It was his choice, he’s the boss, well at the time, he was the boss and that’s just how things go. We were all scratching our heads but at the end of the day, I’m doing my best to try to get the team back together. Bobby’s being a little stubborn, but I got Shelton and Cedric back on board with me and I’m trying to get Bobby to come around. We’ll see if we can get The Hurt Business back in business,” MVP stated.

Later in the interview, MVP was asked who he would like to work with in the future. He mentioned The Hurt Business and suggested faction matches with The Bloodline and The Judgment Day.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)