John Cena Hosting Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week”

John Cena has another project lined up, this time for the Discovery Channel.

The future WWE Hall of Famer will host this year’s “Shark Week,” Warner Bros. Discovery announced today during its 2024 upfront presentation. The week will include Part 2 of “Belly of the Beast,” which depicts a great white shark feeding frenzy.

There will also be shows like “Monster Hammerhead: Species X,” which is about a possible new hammerhead species, and “Great White Serial Killer: Sea of Blood,” which follows a great white terrorizing a nearby village. Shark Week begins on July 7th.

Cena was last seen on WWE TV in a surprise appearance on Raw for a quick six-man tag team match, assisting The Miz and R-Truth to victory. The night before, he was involved in the WrestleMania XL main event between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.