Exclusive: Jazmin Allure On Her Experience In WWE & AEW, Mercedes Mone, Working With Thunder Rosa

Jazmin Allure exclusively spoke with PWMania.com’s Jose Gonzalez (@JoseOnTheAir) about her experience in AEW and WWE, Mercedes Mone, working with Thunder Rosa, and more.

You can check out the complete interview below:

You were a Nickel City Wrestling Women’s Champion back in Buffalo. How was it getting to wrestle in the Northeast for a bit?

It was good, but I will say I was kind of in and out, so I was not in the cold weather like you may think I am. I’m from Texas, y’all. You know, born and raised in Orlando, then in Texas. I’m not used to this weather, so I’m struggling.

You are one of the mainstays in Mission Pro Wrestling. How has it been getting to work alongside Thunder Rosa in that awesome women’s promotion?

Yeah, no, that promotion was great. It gave, like, all the girls a platform to showcase our talent. Working with Thunder Rosa was amazing, too, getting to learn from her, getting to beat Izzy’s ass, getting to beat kids’ ass legally. That was fun, making kids cry. It’s all good. Yeah, I mean, you can catch it on the Title Match Network, too, y’all, so don’t forget.

We’ve gotten to see you on AEW and WWE. How has it been getting exposure on some major television?

Oh, it’s surreal. It’s still, like, a pinch me, like, moment because, you know, WWE, I watched it growing up. I got to be, like, on SmackDown, Main Event. And to be on a show that you grew up watching is incredible. Like, I’m… There was some tears, definitely after. And then AEW, of course, they also have a big platform that you can showcase your work and stuff. So it’s always fun to be there in AEW because that’s kind of where my career really started and everything.

What goes into just making sure you appear as the star you are destined to continue to become?

Honestly, like growing up, it was a lot of people that I saw like on WWE you know like I grew up watching Sasha Banks too, and her gear was my favorite thing about her. So my gear is like inspired of her. She does like the straps in the arm, I do the straps in the leg. So that really was my inspiration of my gear, and like those vignettes and everything. I just wanted to showcase a different side of me this year. And that’s what I’ve been working on. So this year I feel like it’s gonna be my best one yet. So I’m really excited.

Mercedes Mone has been making big waves obviously joining AEW, maybe we could be getting closer to a dream match, but is there anyone else they might have your eyes set on this coming year?

She’s definitely the biggest one. I will say that’s one of the reasons I got into wrestling the four horsewomen her especially her feud with Charlotte. Me and my dad would watch it like every week when they would go back and forth with the titles. So that’s a huge one. My dad is always like, so when are you going to wrestle her? When are you going to wrestle her? And I’m like, it’ll get there. So yeah, she’s the main one. Like I’m calling it right now, Mercedes Mone. Like that is the dream match and it’s going to happen.

For anyone that’s still looking to see a little bit more of Jazmin Allure, where can they find you?

So on all social media, I’m @JazminAllure and I post my flyers. This month is really busy from L.A. to New Orleans to Chicago. I’m starting to get out there, so just stay tuned. Awesome. Jazmin, thank you so much for your time. Enjoy the rest of this weekend. Thank you for having me.