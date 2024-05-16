WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 5/14/2024

WrestleNomics reports that Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network drew an average of 567,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.18 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 13.96% from this past week’s 659,000 viewers and down 5.26% from last week’s rating of 0.19 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by No Quarter Catch Crew’s Charlie Dempsey defending the NXT Heritage Cup Championship against “The Don Of NXT” Tony D’Angelo.