Naomi Joining Sasha Banks for Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2)

Naomi’s first post-WWE appearance has been revealed.

Naomi will be appearing at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) on Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7 at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois, according to a press release from the event.

Sasha Banks was previously announced at this event a few weeks ago. The official C2E2 Twitter account is promoting Banks and Naomi together, as shown in the tweet below, but it should be noted that their appearances are separate.

Another guest has entered the C2E2 ring. Trinity Fatu “Naomi” joins Mercedes Varnado “Sasha Banks” in Chicago Aug 6 & 7. Get your tickets now to meet this girl power duo: https://t.co/WIq2fCOvXm pic.twitter.com/DiU8JlTKts — C2E2 (@c2e2) July 29, 2022

As of this writing, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker (Sunday), AEW World Champion CM Punk (all days), Danhausen (Saturday/Sunday), WWE Hall of Famer Lita (all days), and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus (all days) are all set to make appearances at C2E2.

This week, it was said that WWE executives were trying to patch things up with Banks and Naomi, particularly now that former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon had left the company. Since leaving a RAW taping in mid-May, they have not been seen.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Naomi and Banks both deleted WWE off their Twitter bios and from their Instagram pages. WWE removed the pair from the WWE TV intros and deleted both of their official Facebook pages. Additionally, Peacock removed Banks’ avatar. The WWE creative team is reportedly operating under the assumption that Banks and Naomi will never return after being taken from the internal roster last week. One creative source said that they had not heard of any backup ideas or plans in case things went wrong and Banks and Naomi returned. The tournament to determine the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions has also received no updates or internal discussion.

Two sources claim that Banks’ release was granted in early June, but no other sources have verified that information, and WWE has not officially confirmed Banks’ departure either. Banks and Naomi left RAW on the May 16 episode because they were unhappy with creative. The WWE then announced the two were suspended and stripped them of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. It was later revealed that they had been suspended without pay. Their merchandise was also pulled for the duration of the suspension.

It was also revealed that Banks is reportedly asking for $30,000 for non-WWE appearances. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.