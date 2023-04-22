Naomi Reacts To Report Claiming That She ‘Cost Too Much’ For NJPW/STARDOM

Former WWE star Naomi/Triniti Fatu took to social media on Friday night to respond to a report about her asking price to work in New Japan Pro Wrestling/STARDOM.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, NJPW/STARDOM parent company Bushiroad has taken a significant financial hit as a result of New Japan’s revenue decline during the pandemic. Melter stated that as a result, the wrestling division is under pressure to cut costs.

Meltzer wrote, “An example is that they were told they could bring in Trinity Fatu, but it was felt it would cost too much for the return and thus far hadn’t made that deal. Mone said later that her contract wasn’t expiring with this show which would indicate they’ve reached an agreement to continue and also said she wants to make Japan her new home.”

In a related development, Fatu recently dropped a trademark application she filed in March that was assumed to be her new post-WWE ring name. More on that story can be found by clicking here.

You can see a screenshot of Naomi’s reaction about the report below: