Natalia Markova Set For SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio This Friday

NWA’s Natalia Markova Joins SiriusXM’s ‘Busted Open Radio’ Aug. 30

NWA Star Natalia Markova joins SiriusXM’s globally-broadcast, No. 1 pro wrestling program Busted Open Radio on Friday, Aug. 30.

Natalia Markova has plenty to discuss this Friday as a guest on Busted Open Radio!

On Aug. 30, the recently-signed National Wrestling Alliance star joins SiriusXM hosts Dave LaGreca, former NWA Women’s World champion Thunder Rosa and reigning TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth. Natalia will talk all things NWA and NWA 76, the company’s Aug. 31 Signature Live Event in Philadelphia, on the world’s No. 1 pro wrestling radio show.

“It is a huge weekend for me and everyone in the National Wrestling Alliance,” says Markova. “I look forward to sharing my excitement about NWA 76 with The Busted Open Nation.”

After Busted Open, Markova kicks off the weekend with an Aug. 30 fundraiser for the Children’s Miracle Network. The National Wrestling Alliance partners with Walmart (1675 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19148) for a 3pm Meet & Greet benefiting an area children’s hospital.

Host Dave LaGreca welcomes NWA’s Natalia Markova onto Busted Open Radio, the world’s No. 1 pro wrestling radio show.

The following day, “The Crush” competes at NWA 76, where the National Wrestling Alliance commemorates “History, Legacy and Tradition” with hard-hitting pro wrestling action at the legendary 2300 Arena. The company’s biggest Signature Live Event of the year is an affordable, family-friendly celebration of its 1948 founding.

Markova is among a crop of top contenders entering the Burke Invitational Gauntlet. Sure to be a standout attraction at NWA 76, the winner of this fourth-annual, multi-competitor affair named after legendary champion Mildred Burke must avoid elimination by pinfall, submission or being tossed over the top rope to earn a Women’s World title match.

“Natalia has won fans over with her incredible efforts to become NWA Women’s World Champion, but the title has always escaped her,” shares NWA Chief Operating Officer Joe Galli.

“She’s entering NWA 76 with a ‘must-win’ mentality,” he says. “That is either going to push her to victory — or possibly crush her dreams of being champion forever!”

On Aug. 30, stars of the National Wrestling Alliance join forces with Walmart to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network.

Busted Open Radio is the globally-ranked No. 1 pro wrestling radio program. The show broadcasts weekdays 9am-noon EST worldwide on SiriusXM with special weekend and evening episodes, producing daily podcasts and a popular YouTube channel as well.

“I’m a huge supporter of the National Wrestling Alliance,” says host Dave LaGreca, whose life-long love of the NWA is well-documented.

“NWA 76 is an historic night for the NWA,” concludes LaGreca, “Thunder, Nic and I are very happy to have Natalia on to discuss the anniversary and the many exciting things NWA has going on.”

NWA 76 will be filmed to air on future episodes of Tuesday flagship broadcast NWA Powerrr. Tickets are on sale now.

