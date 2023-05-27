Natalya Squashed On Her 41st Birthday By Rhea Ripley At WWE Night Of Champions

Rhea Ripley defeated Natalya at WWE Night of Champions to retain her SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Dominik Mysterio distracted Natalya from the apron, allowing Ripley to hit her from behind as the bell rang.

As the bell rings, Dominik distracted Natalya from the apron, allowing Ripley to deck her from behind. Ripley attacked Natalya from ringside, smashing her into the Arabic announce table. Ripley sent Natalya into the ring post, followed by the steel steps. She then brought it back in the ring and drops Natalya once more before hitting Riptide in the middle of the ring for the quick squash victory.

Natalya was squashed on her 41st birthday.

Ripley has held the title since April 1, when she defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to begin her first reign. Ripley has held the title for the past 56 days.

