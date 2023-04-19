Nathan Frazier Repackaged With A New Gimmick On WWE NXT

Nathan Frazier debuted his new gimmick during Tuesday night’s WWE NXT broadcast.

The segment is set in a studio, and it appears that “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” served as inspiration. The segment was called “Hard Hitting Home Truths with Nathan Frazier” by Frazier.

Since his injury-related return to NXT, Frazier claimed that things haven’t been going well for him. He said he is doing this to show fans that he is more than just a flip performer.

Frazier claimed that he is aware of the cutthroat nature of the locker room and that, if he never slows down like a plane, he will never experience “the dumps” about anything. He declared that he would turn things around and put his words into action as he concluded the segment.

Here is a clip from the segment: