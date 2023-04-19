WWE NXT Results – April 18, 2023

WWE NXT is back tonight.

Scheduled for 8/7c on the USA Network this evening from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL., WWE NXT is back with a jam-packed lineup.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA show is Cora Jade vs. Gigi Dolin, Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar makes his TV in-ring return and NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes appears on The Grayson Waller Effect.

Also scheduled is Roxanne Perez vs. Zoey Stark, NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defends against Charlie Dempsey, as well as NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus defending against The Creed Brothers and The Dyad in a Triple Threat.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, April 18, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT RESULTS (4/18/2023)

This week’s show kicks off with the usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by John Cena.

WWE NXT Tag-Team Championships

Gallus (c) vs. The Creed Brothers vs. The Dyad

From there, we shoot inside the CWC and we see a giant brawl taking place in the ring with the three tag-teams scheduled for the championship opener. Order is finally restored and the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running.

One member of all three teams must stay in the ring as the legal men at all times. After some back-and-forth action with the first three starting the match, we see The Creed Brothers amp up on offense and take over.

Julius Creed goes on an offensive rampage, hitting a Kurt Angle-style picture-perfect moonsault, before following up with some more high-flying offensive spots. We see Gallus’ Wolfgang tumbling and crashing out on the floor and selling his arm afterwards.

The Dyad start firing up and taking over until Julius fights back into the lead for The Creed Brothers. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action in our first match of the evening continues.

When we return we see a cool pin attempt that is turned into a northern lights suplex. The Dyad guzzle up one member of Gallus, while The Creed Brothers work over the other member of the championship team, ramming him into the steel steps.

Now we see Julius Creed fire up again, as he hits both members of The Dyad with a suplex by himself. Ava Rain hops up on the ring apron to provide a distraction. Ivy Nile gets involved and then the camera switches back to the ring where Gallus hits Julius with their double-team finisher for the pin fall victory to retain.

Winners and STILL WWE NXT Tag-Team Champions: Gallus

Apollo Crews’ Run-In With Dijak

After the match, we see Dijak arriving in the parking lot earlier today. A camera man asks him some questions about Ilja Dragunov when he loses his cool and knocks him down. Apollo Crews shows up and defends the camera man and a fight is set up between the two for later tonight.

Noam Dar Blasts Off … NEXT!

We see a vignette promoting the in-ring return of NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar. The video package wraps up with the text, “Noam Dar Blasts Off … NEXT!” On that note, we head to another commercial break.

Hard Hitting Home Truths with Nathan Frazier

Hard Hitting Home Truths with Nathan Frazier airs when we return, in what looks like a spoof of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. He sits at a desk and talks about some hard-hitting truths. We then see footage of himself and how his speed defies gravity.

Noam Dar vs. Myles Borne

When we return inside the CWC, “Super Nova 11” himself Noam Dar emerges with his NXT UK Heritage Cup trophy. He settles in the ring, where his opponent, Myles Borne, is waiting for him.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running. Dar dominates coming straight out of the gate. Borne gets in a very brief offensive flurry but is gobbled up moments later with a big knee and then his Nova-Roller finisher for the easy pin fall victory.

Winner: Noam Dar

Roxanne Perez With Words For Zoey Stark, Tiffany Stratton

We shoot to Roxanne Perez, who has some choice words for Zoey Stark and then shifts her attention to Tiffany Stratton. She vows to shut her up tonight. After this quick backstage segment wraps up, we head to a commercial break.

The New And Improved Brooks Jensen

As we settle back in from the break, we see Kiana James working at her desk in her office. Josh Briggs comes up and gets emotional, asking Kiana to help get Brooks Jensen to talk to him.

He says he needs her. In walks Brooks Jensen with a complete make-over, slicked back hair, glasses and dress clothes. Kiana tells him he looks great. Brooks tells Josh he should go now.

Briggs says to have a cold one at the bar together and talk things out. Brooks takes his glasses off and yells at Briggs to leave him alone. He says they’re not brothers. He says Kiana treats him like a man.

He says he’s a man who makes decisions and he’s making one now — he tells Briggs to go, now. Briggs does, but not before saying he should have never came. Booker T names this his Shucky-Ducky Quack Quack moment of the evening.

Bron Breakker Has Some Words For Andre Chase

We shoot back inside the CWC where the massive Odyssey Jones makes his way to the ring for our next match of the evening. As he enters the ring, he poses for the fans but out of nowhere, we see Bron Breakker appear and spear him half to death.

The former NXT Champion gets booed as he talks about Chase University being a bunch of clowns. He tells them if they want to be clowns, go join the circus. Breakker says Odyssey felt it, Andre Chase felt it, and our new NXT Champion “I Am Him” felt it.

Out comes Duke Hudson with his MVP Trophy telling Breakker to keep Andre Chase’s name out of his damn mouth. Hudson makes it clear that it will be a battle of giants when Breakker meets Andre Chase. Breakker looks into the camera and tells Chase to enjoy his final 7 days alive, because at NXT Spring Breakin’ he’s gonna beat him down and end Chase U.

Gigi Dolin Confronts Cora Jade Backstage

From there, we shoot backstage where McKenzie Mitchell is standing by with “The Resident Mean Girl of NXT” Cora Jade. She claims she was actually being nice when she was addressing the NXT women’s division last week.

Up comes Gigi Dolin who tells Cora she is misplacing her anger. She vows that she will kick Jade’s ass later tonight. The quick backstage interview segment wraps up on that note.

Roxanne Perez vs. Zoey Stark

It’s time to head back to the ring for our next match of the evening. With that said, former NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez emerges and heads down to the ring. As she settles inside, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

We return from the break to a quick backstage interview with Pretty Deadly, who vow to deliver another beating to Tony D’Angelo and Stacks. They promise that they’ll be the one “sleeping with the fishes” next week.

Now we return inside the CWC where Zoey Stark’s theme hits and the athletic standout of the NXT women’s division, along with Sol Ruca in my opinion, heads to the ring. As she does, Vic Joseph promotes NXT Battleground 2023 tickets.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Stark starts off cocky, shoving Perez’s face with her boot and being arrogant until Perez fires up and starts to take over. Booker T sings the praises of his former pupil as she takes it to Stark.

Stark starts to take over and as she does, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return from the break, we see character triumph over talent as Perez predicted, as she hits her Pop-Rox finisher for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Roxanne Perez

Indi Hartwell Makes Title Match For NXT Spring Breakin’

We see Perez celebrating after the big win and then the familiar sounds of Indi Hartwell’s theme hit and out comes the new NXT Women’s Champion. She enters the ring and gives Perez props and offers her a title shot.

Perez goes on to accept the bout, which is official for NXT Spring Breakin’. Out comes Tiffany Stratton who is repulsed by Indi handing out title shots to “random, beatable opponents.

Roxanne takes exception to this and says if she was so beatable, she would have won the Breakout tourney. Indi cuts Tiffany off and is fed up. She makes her title defense at NXT Spring Breakin’ a triple-threat match.

McKenzie Mitchell Interviews Grayson Waller

Now we head backstage and we see McKenzie Mitchell standing by with her guest at this time, Grayson Waller. He talks about how he normally doesn’t like guests on his Grayson Waller Effect but admits being fond of Carmelo Hayes. He says he’s gonna tell him to his face he’s taking his title tonight and then next week he’s going to actually do it.

Von Wagner Tries To Convince Robert Stone To Change His Mind

We shoot to a different part of the backstage area and we see Von Wagner trailing behind Robert Stone, trying to convince him not to be done with him after his loss last week. He tells him his father used to be a Beverly Brother and ends up convincing him.

Gigi Dolin vs. Cora Jade

From there, we head back inside the CWC where Gigi Dolin’s theme hits and the former Toxic Attraction member makes her way out and heads to the ring for our next match of the evening.

As she settles inside the squared circle, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return we see an Axiom vignette focusing on Scrypts. We then shoot to social media footage of Dani Palmer talking about Tank Ledger’s debut and Tank wishing Palmer good luck.

Back live inside the CWC, we hear the familiar sounds of Cora Jade’s theme music and out comes “The Resident Mean Girl of NXT” to a chorus of boos from the fans in attendance.

We see Jade faring well early on. As Dolin starts to take over, Jacy Jane runs down and interferes. This leads to Dolin and Jane brawling outside the ring. Dolin blasts Jane with repeated kicks and then throws her across the announce desk, knocking Booker T down and out.

Dolin rolls back in the ring, but Jade is waiting for her. She hits her finisher and scores the victory, Vic Joseph points out how Jacy Jane has once again cost Gigi Dolin another match. Once the match wraps up, we see Lyra Valkyria come out and challenge Jade to a match at NXT Spring Breakin’.

Winner: Cora Jade

Damon Kemp Approaches Eddy Thorpe Backstage

We shoot backstage where McKenzie Mitchell is standing by with Eddy Thorpe. She talks about how good of a start he is off to in his NXT run. Thorpe talks about his journey to this point and how it wasn’t easy.

He talks about the stereotypical images people have in their minds about Native Americans. As he continues talking, in comes Damon Kemp sarcastically applauding him. Thorpe questions Kemp looking him up and down. Kemp tells him he’s impressed and to keep up the good work because he might have something.

Dijak vs. Apollo Crews

Now we head back inside the CWC where the lights go out and then come back black-and-white. Dijak emerges and begins heading down to the ring for our next match of the evening.

As he settles inside the squared circle, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return from the break, we see Kiana James and Josh Briggs sitting at a bar talking about Brooks Jensen when up comes the man himself sporting his new look.

Briggs says he’s glad Jensen is here. He says he said some rough stuff but he knows he didn’t mean it. Brooks says he did and then calls Briggs jealous because he’s in a good relationship.

Briggs loses his cool and says if he wants to run around with his girlfriend who cheats on him, but he’s done listening. A match is made between Brooks Jensen & Kiana James and the duo of Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley. Fallon kicks the two out of her bar.

We shoot back inside the CWC where Vic Joseph and Booker T react to that segment and then we hear Apollo Crews’ theme. Out he comes to head to the ring for this scheduled showdown against Dijak.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see some good back-and-forth action and then as Dijak starts to pull ahead into the offensive lead, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break we see Apollo Crews struggling, but the crowd rallies behind him and he starts to fire up on offense. Dijak slows him down and nearly finishes him off with hard justice, but Apollo survives. Moments later, however, Dijak does manage to finish him off.

Winner: Dijak

Ilja Dragunov Wants A Piece Of Dijak

Once the match wraps up, we see Dijak isn’t satisfied, so he grabs Apollo Crews by the throat and looks to attack him after the bout. Before he can, Ilja Dragunov runs down and makes the save. He gets physical with Dijak so a bunch of security guards break them apart.

Jacy Jane Vows To Run Off Gigi Dolin From NXT

We shoot to the parking lot where Jacy Jane says she isn’t done with Gigi Dolin yet. She talks about Gigi leaving her younger brother high-and-dry to deal with their drug addict mother by himself. She says when she’s done with Gigi, she’s gonna run away from NXT the same way she ran away from her mother and brother.

NXT North American Championship

Wes Lee (C) vs. Charlie Dempsey

Now we head back inside the CWC where we see Drew Gulak is with Charlie Dempsey. The two settle in the ring where Dempsey is scheduled to challenge Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship.

Wes Lee’s theme hits and out comes the talented champion for his latest title defense. As he nears the ring, he is attacked by Drew Gulak, who then feeds him into Dempsey as the bell sounds to officially get this one off-and-running.

Lee eventually fights back into the offensive driver’s seat, knocking Dempsey out to the floor, hitting the ropes to build a full head of steam and then launching himself onto Dempsey on the floor. The crowd goes nuts and we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break we see Lee fighting from underneath back into the offensive lead. He hits his Cardiac Kick for the pin fall victory to retain. After the match, Charlie Dempsey and Drew Gulak attack him.

Winner and STILL NXT North American Champion: Wes Lee

First-Ever Trunk Match Set For NXT Spring Breakin’

Now we shoot to a nice Italian restaurant where we see Tony D’Angelo seated with Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo for a nice meal. The two talk about business and eventually announce the first-ever trunk match against Pretty Deadly for NXT Spring Breakin’ next week. After that, we head to another commercial break.

The Grayson Waller Effect With Carmelo Hayes

When we return from the break, we hear Vic Joseph and Booker T run down the scheduled lineup for next week’s NXT Spring Breakin’ special annual themed show on the USA Network.

After they wrap up, the familiar sounds of Grayson Waller’s theme song hits the house speakers inside the CWC. Grayson Waller is shown in the ring and he mentions some of the matches for next week, including his own.

Waller hypes his title shot against the NXT World Champion Carmelo Hayes, whom he introduces now as his special guest on this main event edition of The Grayson Waller Effect.

Hayes’ theme hits and out comes the top dog in NXT with Trick Williams by his side as always. The fans chant “Melo! Melo!” as he heads to and settles inside the squared circle. Waller takes a seat and invites Hayes and Trick to do the same.

Melo talks about Waller always finding his way into the main event despite losing every title opportunity he gets. Hayes then mentions how he’s more decorated than a Christmas tree, while Waller has laid so many bricks he could build an apartment outside the CWC.

Waller then boasts being what the title needs, as opposed to being someone who needs a title. Hayes says every time he steps in the building they chant his name. The fans chant it in the background.

Grayson Waller says when Carmelo says “I am him,” he really means, “I am them.” He talks about Trick Williams benig responsible for the success of Carmelo. Trick stands up and Carmelo tells him to calm down. The fans disagree, as they chant “Whoop that Trick!”

Hayes says he knows Grayson’s tricks and tells Trick to calm down. He says there is greatness, there’s Grayson Waller right above it … and then there’s Carmelo Hayes. Hayes takes his sunglasses off and then stands up.

He tells the production team to drop some banners and put up Grayson Waller’s accomplishments. He says “Womp womp womp” and mentions there aren’t any being shown right now because Grayson Waller hasn’t accomplished anything.

Waller talks about stealing the show at NXT Stand & Deliver. Grayson says when he beats Hayes next week, he can help MVP carry Omos’ bags. Hayes tries making a Logan Paul joke, saying Grayson wants to go viral all the time.

The two get more and more heated as they go face-to-face. Grayson grabs a golden shoe and says he’s gonna do a Golden Shoe-y over Hayes’ body. Hayes asks how he’s gonna do that when he puts Grayson’s shoes over the power lines.

“And still …” he says to end the segment. His music plays and we see Carmelo and Grayson bickering face-to-face off-mic as this week’s show goes off the air on that note. Thanks for joining us!