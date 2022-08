All Elite Wrestling released the following screenshots for their upcoming video game, AEW: Fight Forever.

The game’s wrestlers, movesets, entrances, and arenas may all be customized. A detailed career mode will also be included. The official press release reveals all the match types and additional information, click here for more.

Gameplay footage of the video game has also been leaked online, you can check out the footage at this link.

Below are the latest screenshots for AEW: Fight Forever: